Fluent Financial LLC Sells 11,355 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,355 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

