Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Announces Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fletcher King had a return on equity of 244.56% and a net margin of 269.44%.
Fletcher King Price Performance
Shares of Fletcher King stock opened at GBX 35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Fletcher King has a 1-year low of GBX 25 and a 1-year high of GBX 49.
Fletcher King Company Profile
