Fletcher King (LON:FLK) Announces Earnings Results

Fletcher King (LON:FLK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fletcher King had a return on equity of 244.56% and a net margin of 269.44%.

Fletcher King Price Performance

Shares of Fletcher King stock opened at GBX 35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Fletcher King has a 1-year low of GBX 25 and a 1-year high of GBX 49.

Get Fletcher King alerts:

Fletcher King Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fletcher King Plc provides a range of property and advisory services in the United Kingdom. The company offers services in the areas of property fund management, property asset management, investment broking, valuations, ratings, and development. Fletcher King Plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.