Fluent Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 42,846 Chewy $CHWY

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,480,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. BC Partners PE LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $7,142,402,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Chewy by 520.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 261,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 219,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CAO William G. Billings sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $36,679.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,792.40. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $297,478.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,701,908.06. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 83,985 shares of company stock worth $2,802,809 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.72.

Chewy Stock Up 0.5%

Chewy stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.58. Chewy has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Chewy had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Chewy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

