Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Stock Holdings Decreased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,443 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,748,000 after buying an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

