Fluent Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Simplify Bond Bull ETF $RFIX

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,961 shares during the period. Simplify Bond Bull ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC owned about 3.73% of Simplify Bond Bull ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000.

RFIX opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $58.95.

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities. RFIX was launched on Dec 9, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

