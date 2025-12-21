Financial Survey: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atour Lifestyle and Norwegian Cruise Line, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 1 7 0 2.88 Norwegian Cruise Line 0 10 11 2 2.65

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus price target of $44.68, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus price target of $27.37, suggesting a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 16.21% 44.62% 17.81% Norwegian Cruise Line 6.85% 55.51% 4.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Norwegian Cruise Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Norwegian Cruise Line”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $992.96 million 5.82 $174.72 million $1.47 28.44 Norwegian Cruise Line $9.48 billion 1.11 $910.26 million $1.36 16.97

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atour Lifestyle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1966 and is based in Miami, Florida.

