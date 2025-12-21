Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.76. 31,952,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 70,488,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGTI shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 120,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,454.19. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 40.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,046,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,665,000 after buying an additional 9,228,888 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,414,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,887,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,752,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,483 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

