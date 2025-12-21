Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 103,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,234,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $627.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $621.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $634.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

