NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 1.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.61 and last traded at $16.0350. Approximately 27,925,420 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 15,240,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMR. Barclays assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $37.50 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.04.

NuScale Power Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.09.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 1,213,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $54,394,013.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,872,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,832,811. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,125,344 shares of company stock worth $405,372,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 72.3% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NuScale Power by 23.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,854,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,295 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

