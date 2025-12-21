Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 1989327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Constellium Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,935,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,400 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 59.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,362,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 39.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,299,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 938,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Constellium by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,407,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. raised its holdings in Constellium by 12.6% in the second quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 1,776,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

