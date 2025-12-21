Brokerages Set Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target at $4.19

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.9417.

Several research firms have recently commented on DH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 8th. William Blair raised Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 766,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.47. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

