Analysts Set Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price at $330.25

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, December 15th.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SAIA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps bought 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $277.60 per share, with a total value of $117,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,115.20. The trade was a 29.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $320.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.26. Saia has a one year low of $229.12 and a one year high of $538.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $839.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Saia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.