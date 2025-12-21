AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 15% – Still a Buy?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $75.84. Approximately 19,669,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 12,141,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASTS. Zacks Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a negative net margin of 1,639.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Keith R. Larson purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $97,327.80. This represents a 105.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,140 shares of company stock worth $137,236 and have sold 2,354,621 shares worth $164,348,075. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 342.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 102,217 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,750,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 44.8% in the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 295,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 91,352 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

