Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) CAO Sells $96,631.75 in Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexander Azoy sold 4,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $96,631.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,314.75. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Azoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Alexander Azoy sold 2,113 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $46,824.08.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Alexander Azoy sold 2,376 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $51,986.88.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Alexander Azoy sold 1,900 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $49,400.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Alexander Azoy sold 2,831 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $36,803.00.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,687,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 134,379 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Arcus Biosciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcus Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arcus will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 14, 2026 — a high?visibility forum that can accelerate investor interest, provide clinical/program updates and attract buy?side attention ahead of catalysts. Arcus to Present at JPM

Arcus will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 14, 2026 — a high?visibility forum that can accelerate investor interest, provide clinical/program updates and attract buy?side attention ahead of catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst notes are mixed-to-constructive: some firms raised price targets and UBS/Bank of America reaffirmed coverage, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target — this supports upside but depends on upcoming clinical and commercial news. MarketBeat analyst summary

Recent analyst notes are mixed-to-constructive: some firms raised price targets and UBS/Bank of America reaffirmed coverage, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target — this supports upside but depends on upcoming clinical and commercial news. Negative Sentiment: Significant, clustered insider selling occurred Dec. 16–18: CEO Terry Rosen sold large blocks (multiple filings totaling ~54k shares across two days), and other senior officers (CFO, COO, President, CAO, General Counsel and others) also sold shares — this concentrated executive selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may prompt short?term selling pressure. See CEO SEC filing for details. CEO Form 4

Significant, clustered insider selling occurred Dec. 16–18: CEO Terry Rosen sold large blocks (multiple filings totaling ~54k shares across two days), and other senior officers (CFO, COO, President, CAO, General Counsel and others) also sold shares — this concentrated executive selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may prompt short?term selling pressure. See CEO SEC filing for details. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (CAO Alexander Azoy, CFO Robert Goeltz II, COO Jennifer Jarrett, President Juan Jaen, General Counsel Carolyn Tang, and insider Richard Markus) were filed and aggregated to meaningful dollar amounts — investors often interpret broad leadership selling as a negative signal even when trades may be for diversification or tax reasons. InsiderTrades summary

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

Featured Articles

