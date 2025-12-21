Mazen Rawashdeh Sells 1,920 Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EBAY stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on eBay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

