Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 26,884 Shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF $GSC

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,884 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. owned about 16.08% of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 221,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 384.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Finally, GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of GSC stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43.

About Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets. GSC was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

