Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.67 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $14,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 380.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,096.85. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BJ opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

