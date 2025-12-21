Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,315 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,277.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $1,728,540.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $162.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company’s operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.