Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Myecfo LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,706,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,072,000 after purchasing an additional 958,633 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $59.14.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

