Stolper Co Invests $6.42 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000. Allison Transmission accounts for about 1.9% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stolper Co owned approximately 0.09% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3,108.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

ALSN opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $121.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 40.46%. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.24%.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

