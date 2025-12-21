Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Citigroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.50.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $114.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Federal Reserve has terminated formal supervisory notices that had required Citi to fix longstanding trading risk and control weaknesses — a meaningful removal of regulatory constraints that lowers compliance costs and recapitalization uncertainty. Read More.

U.S. Federal Reserve has terminated formal supervisory notices that had required Citi to fix longstanding trading risk and control weaknesses — a meaningful removal of regulatory constraints that lowers compliance costs and recapitalization uncertainty. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The OCC has reduced a regulatory mandate tied to Citi’s risk-management systems, further easing the bank’s supervisory burden and signaling improved regulator confidence in Citi’s remediation progress. Read More.

The OCC has reduced a regulatory mandate tied to Citi’s risk-management systems, further easing the bank’s supervisory burden and signaling improved regulator confidence in Citi’s remediation progress. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg Law reports Citi has shed a penalty related to risk and compliance — another headline that removes a prior overhang on capital and reputation. Read More.

Bloomberg Law reports Citi has shed a penalty related to risk and compliance — another headline that removes a prior overhang on capital and reputation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large, unusual call-option buying — about 117,314 calls traded (?+47% vs. average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside or a positive catalysts around earnings/regulatory momentum. (Market activity entry)

Large, unusual call-option buying — about 117,314 calls traded (?+47% vs. average) — suggests traders are positioning for further upside or a positive catalysts around earnings/regulatory momentum. (Market activity entry) Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $123 and left a Buy rating, providing fresh analyst support and incremental demand for the shares. Read More.

Truist raised its price target to $123 and left a Buy rating, providing fresh analyst support and incremental demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect a strong quarter: previews flag an anticipated double-digit EPS rise next quarter, which creates an earnings catalyst if Citi delivers in-line or above. Read More.

Analysts expect a strong quarter: previews flag an anticipated double-digit EPS rise next quarter, which creates an earnings catalyst if Citi delivers in-line or above. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi’s research group set a 12?month Bitcoin forecast of $143,000 — a bullish crypto view that could support fees and trading revenue if ETF adoption continues, but it’s indirect to Citi’s core bank earnings. Read More.

Citi’s research group set a 12?month Bitcoin forecast of $143,000 — a bullish crypto view that could support fees and trading revenue if ETF adoption continues, but it’s indirect to Citi’s core bank earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Citi struck a multi?year partnership with LSEG to standardize enterprise data and boost efficiency — operationally positive but a longer?term productivity story rather than an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

Citi struck a multi?year partnership with LSEG to standardize enterprise data and boost efficiency — operationally positive but a longer?term productivity story rather than an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Citi is “no longer the value play it once was,” highlighting valuation re-rating risk and the need for continued execution to justify higher multiples — a cautionary view that could cap upside if growth disappoints. Read More.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

