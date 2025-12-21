Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 60,667 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reaffirmed a Buy on PFE, signaling continued analyst conviction from some firms despite the weak outlook. Scotiabank Reaffirms Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer moved to strengthen its obesity pipeline by licensing a weight-loss drug from Fosun, a strategic push into a high-growth market that could drive medium-term revenue upside if commercialization succeeds. Pfizer licenses weight-loss drug from Fosun
- Positive Sentiment: New liver cancer trial update suggests potential longer-term oncology upside, adding to the narrative that successful Phase III execution could materially re-rate the stock over time. Pfizer’s New Liver Cancer Trial
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and industry write-ups (MarketBeat, Benzinga comparisons, and Motley Fool pieces) are weighing PFE versus peers (Merck, Eli Lilly) — useful context but varied conclusions; these pieces emphasize that Pfizer’s future returns hinge on pipeline execution and commercial recovery. Better Buy in 2026: Pfizer or Merck?
- Neutral Sentiment: One analyst summary notes PFE looks materially undervalued with a high forward yield, but warns upside is conditional on successful late?stage trials and commercialization. This frames PFE as a yield/turnaround play rather than immediate growth. Pfizer Isn’t Dead Money
- Negative Sentiment: Pfizer issued a muted 2026 outlook and trimmed profit guidance, citing lower COVID sales and patent/exclusivity pressures; that guidance and the revenue/profit trims are the primary reasons shares fell today. Pfizer Down After Muted 2026 Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Following the outlook, some brokers cut or softened ratings (average brokerage rating now around Hold), and the stock has taken analyst downgrades and short?term selling pressure. Average Rating of Hold from Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentary (Jim Cramer) highlighting management struggles adds to negative sentiment and short-term headline risk after the guidance release. Jim Cramer: CEO Struggling
Pfizer Price Performance
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.
About Pfizer
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
