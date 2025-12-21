Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 60,667 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,667 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.2% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 15.65%.Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

