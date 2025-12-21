Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,923 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,923 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 151,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $37.64 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

