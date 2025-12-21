Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 62,923 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,923 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 151,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 547.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 41,608 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Chipotle is launching a first?ever High Protein Menu (rollout Dec. 23) that includes grab?and?go “High Protein Cups” (chicken or steak), bowls with 15–81g of protein and a Single Chicken Taco from $3.50 — a move designed to capture snack occasions, boost visit frequency and appeal to the protein trend. CHIPOTLE UNVEILS ITS FIRST-EVER HIGH PROTEIN MENU
- Positive Sentiment: Company milestone and capital return: coverage highlights Chipotle’s 4,000th store milestone and a new $1.8 billion buyback plan — buybacks can reduce float, support EPS and signal management confidence in the business. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG): Valuation Check After 4,000th Store Milestone and New $1.8 Billion Buyback
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and market?interest pieces note CMG is a trending stock and review valuation/compound growth metrics — useful context but not new company guidance. Monitor how analysts update models after the product rollout. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Neutral Sentiment: Long?term performance writeups show strong historical returns for CMG shareholders, which supports the stock’s growth narrative but is backward?looking and less relevant to near?term moves. $1000 Invested In Chipotle Mexican Grill 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today
Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $37.64 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.
The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.
