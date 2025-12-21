Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 3,541 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Secure Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $552.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $310.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $320.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 155,190 shares of company stock valued at $45,279,001 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

