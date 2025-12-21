Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $11,769.36 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Musa Tariq sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.46, for a total transaction of $11,769.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,969.78. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Musa Tariq sold 116 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $11,165.00.

On Friday, October 17th, Musa Tariq sold 116 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $7,766.20.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $112.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 37.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $12,634,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

