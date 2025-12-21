Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Major Shareholder Sells $19,063.24 in Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,063.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 398,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,165.26. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $444,695.22.

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $36,815.28.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $44,359.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $68,664.20.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total transaction of $51,624.37.

On Thursday, December 11th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,907 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,276.67.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,921 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $63,692.82.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,031 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $89,434.45.

On Monday, December 8th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 21,463 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $122,339.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 37,235 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $221,175.90.

Clene Price Performance

CLNN stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Clene News Roundup

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Clene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. MarketBeat CLNN

Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. MarketBeat Holdings

Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. InsiderTrades Article

Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent operating results — the company missed Q3 revenue and EPS expectations (reported -$0.85 vs. consensus -$0.60; revenue essentially immaterial), keeping the story speculative and increasing sensitivity to insider flows. SEC Filing

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clene during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Clene by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP increased its stake in Clene by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

