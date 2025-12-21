Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF $MXI

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Materials ETF comprises 2.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $16,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 1,061.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Up 0.5%

MXI stock opened at $95.88 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $239.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63.

About iShares Global Materials ETF

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the materials sector of the economy. Component companies include those companies engaged in a wide variety of commodity-related manufacturing and mining activities.

