JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA is Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 780,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up about 9.2% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $53,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

