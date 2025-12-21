Red Door Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,935 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

