Ridgeline Wealth LLC Purchases 13,105 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Ridgeline Wealth LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ridgeline Wealth LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TradeWell Securities LLC. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.01.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

