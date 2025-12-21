Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $298.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

