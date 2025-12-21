Head to Head Survey: ZyVersa Therapeutics (ZVSA) & Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -109.54% -43.95% ZyVersa Therapeutics Competitors -906.16% -572.54% -29.84%

Volatility & Risk

ZyVersa Therapeutics has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZyVersa Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZyVersa Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZyVersa Therapeutics N/A -$9.41 million -0.10 ZyVersa Therapeutics Competitors $892.36 million -$44.22 million 9.99

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ZyVersa Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than ZyVersa Therapeutics. ZyVersa Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

3.9% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ZyVersa Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZyVersa Therapeutics rivals beat ZyVersa Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity. ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

