Analyzing Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) & Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Disc and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc 0.10% 0.23% 0.10% Regal Rexnord 4.38% 9.64% 4.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Twin Disc and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Disc 1 1 1 0 2.00 Regal Rexnord 1 2 7 0 2.60

Dividends

Twin Disc currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.68%. Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $179.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Twin Disc.

Twin Disc pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Twin Disc pays out 800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regal Rexnord pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Twin Disc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Twin Disc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twin Disc and Regal Rexnord”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc $340.74 million 0.66 -$1.89 million $0.02 776.00 Regal Rexnord $6.03 billion 1.54 $196.20 million $3.87 36.18

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Disc. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twin Disc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Twin Disc has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Twin Disc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides third-party manufactured products. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributor network to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial marine, patrol, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, agriculture, recycling, construction, oil and gas, and industrial markets. The company was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

