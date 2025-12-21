Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $6,609,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $224.78 on Friday. Danaher has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated a Buy on Danaher, supporting demand for the shares by reaffirming conviction in the company’s growth profile and portfolio execution. Jefferies Remains a Buy on Danaher (DHR)

Jefferies reiterated a Buy on Danaher, supporting demand for the shares by reaffirming conviction in the company’s growth profile and portfolio execution. Positive Sentiment: An analyst write-up highlighted expectations that Danaher’s stock will rise, adding to bullish momentum and investor interest in the name. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

An analyst write-up highlighted expectations that Danaher’s stock will rise, adding to bullish momentum and investor interest in the name. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research issued small upward revisions to its Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and FY2027 EPS outlook (e.g., Q4 to ~$2.45, Q1 to ~$2.07, FY2027 to ~$9.18). Those modest raises signal slightly stronger forward earnings traction and help offset other mixed datapoints.

Zacks Research issued small upward revisions to its Q4 2026, Q1 2027 and FY2027 EPS outlook (e.g., Q4 to ~$2.45, Q1 to ~$2.07, FY2027 to ~$9.18). Those modest raises signal slightly stronger forward earnings traction and help offset other mixed datapoints. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed several near-term 2026 quarter and FY2026 EPS estimates by only a penny or two (Q2/Q3/FY2026 reductions), indicating very slight near-term pressure but nothing that meaningfully changes multi-year earnings power.

Zacks also trimmed several near-term 2026 quarter and FY2026 EPS estimates by only a penny or two (Q2/Q3/FY2026 reductions), indicating very slight near-term pressure but nothing that meaningfully changes multi-year earnings power. Negative Sentiment: A market note highlighted that shareholders who bought DHR three years ago have seen roughly a 0.9% loss, underscoring the stock’s modest multi?year underperformance versus some peers and raising questions about valuation relative to growth expectations. Danaher (NYSE:DHR) shareholders have endured a 0.9% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

