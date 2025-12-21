Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $112.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 price target on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $84.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.28.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,895,179.94. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 49,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $4,372,051.69. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,752,990.64. This trade represents a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,585 shares of company stock valued at $41,408,199. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 642.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 652.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

