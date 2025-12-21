Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Focus Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ opened at $60.91 on Friday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

