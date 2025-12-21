Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 173.1% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.