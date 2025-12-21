Natural Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF $GOVI

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

GOVI stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

