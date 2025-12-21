CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Purchased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $11,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This trade represents a 102.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. This represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.08.

CocaCola Stock Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

