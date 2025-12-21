Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 83,941 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 531.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares in the company, valued at $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on CSCO to $91, supporting upside expectations and likely helping buying interest. Morgan Stanley Boosts Cisco Systems Price Target

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on CSCO to $91, supporting upside expectations and likely helping buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and corporate cash returns remain supportive: Cisco’s recent dividend (annualized $1.64, yield ~2.1%) and strong cash metrics underpin investor confidence in the name. Positive Sentiment: dividend

Dividend and corporate cash returns remain supportive: Cisco’s recent dividend (annualized $1.64, yield ~2.1%) and strong cash metrics underpin investor confidence in the name. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/watch-the-run: Coverage pieces are reassessing Cisco after a ~37% one?year share-price climb — investors should balance growth story vs. stretched multiples. Reassessing Valuation

Valuation/watch-the-run: Coverage pieces are reassessing Cisco after a ~37% one?year share-price climb — investors should balance growth story vs. stretched multiples. Negative Sentiment: Security risk: Researchers disclosed that a China?linked hacking group is exploiting a vulnerability in popular Cisco products to target enterprise customers — this raises potential remediation costs, reputation risk, and near?term customer concern. TechCrunch: Chinese hacking campaign

Security risk: Researchers disclosed that a China?linked hacking group is exploiting a vulnerability in popular Cisco products to target enterprise customers — this raises potential remediation costs, reputation risk, and near?term customer concern. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Two directors disclosed multi?hundred?thousand to >$1M stock sales (Michael D. Capellas and Kristina M. Johnson), which reduces insider ownership and can be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC filings: Capellas Form 4 and Johnson Form 4

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Melius Research lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

