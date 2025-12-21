Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 690,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,349,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,959,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

