Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $106,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.