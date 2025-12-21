MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Stake Increased by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1,395.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after buying an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,823,000 after buying an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,061,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,842.94.

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,034.09. This trade represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,997.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.00 and a one year high of $2,645.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,098.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,293.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.42.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

