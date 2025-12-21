Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,939 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 323,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,899,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,730,000 after buying an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $1,857,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 78,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,133 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.84.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

