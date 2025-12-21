Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,912 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 2,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of UNP stock opened at $234.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.31. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

Key Stores Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

