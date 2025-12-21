Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $22.36

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,757 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $12,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,573.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 612,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after acquiring an additional 589,817 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.20. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

