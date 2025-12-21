Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $22.36

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on ZTO
Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.5%
ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -0.20. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.01.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.
Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- These 3 Banks Are Rallying Into Year-End, But Will It Continue?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Surging Stocks Just Got the Ultimate Stamp of Approval From the S&P 500
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This ETF Caught a Major Tailwind After the Fed’s Rate Cut
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.