Analyzing Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) & Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF)

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantagewon Oil and Tigo Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Advantagewon Oil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tigo Energy 1 0 2 0 2.33

Tigo Energy has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.25%. Given Tigo Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy $54.01 million 2.08 -$62.75 million ($0.65) -2.46

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Tigo Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantagewon Oil has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tigo Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Tigo Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and Tigo Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A Tigo Energy -44.50% -623.75% -48.67%

Summary

Tigo Energy beats Advantagewon Oil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Tigo Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantagewon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantagewon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.