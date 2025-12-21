VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) and Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Critical Survey

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) and Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of VSE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VSE has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weir Group has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $1.08 billion 3.75 $15.32 million $0.68 258.53 Weir Group $3.20 billion N/A $398.96 million N/A N/A

This table compares VSE and Weir Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Weir Group has higher revenue and earnings than VSE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VSE and Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 1 7 0 2.88 Weir Group 0 3 1 2 2.83

VSE presently has a consensus price target of $199.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given VSE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VSE is more favorable than Weir Group.

Dividends

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Weir Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. VSE pays out 58.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares VSE and Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 1.23% 7.64% 4.52% Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VSE beats Weir Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support, and other services to support the commercial aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck market. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for large mining machines. This segment also offers cloud-based Artificial Intelligence solutions to the mining industry; manufactures and distributes highly engineered wear parts; and offers aftermarket services to the mining industry. The company offers its products under the Accumin, All-Cast, Aspir, Bucyrus Blades, Carbide Plus, Cavex, Delta Industrial, Enduron, ESCO, EverSharp, GEHO, GeoVor, Infinity, Isogate, Kwik-Lok, Lewis, Linacure, Linagard, Linard, Linatex, Loadmaster, MaxTemp, Motion Metrics, Multiflo, Nemisys, Posilok, Production Master, ProFill, Sand,aster, Super V, SV2, Synertrex, TopLock, Trio, UltraEdge, Ultrlok, Uni-Lok, Vulco, Warman, and Whisler Plus brands. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

