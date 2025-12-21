Analyzing Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) & Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Lionsgate Studios has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Lionsgate Studios shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lionsgate Studios 2 4 8 1 2.53 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C 1 5 6 1 2.54

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lionsgate Studios currently has a consensus price target of $9.14, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus price target of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. Given Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C is more favorable than Lionsgate Studios.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lionsgate Studios $3.20 billion 0.75 -$125.30 million ($0.67) -12.40 Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $3.32 billion 7.32 $195.04 million $0.78 124.59

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has higher revenue and earnings than Lionsgate Studios. Lionsgate Studios is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lionsgate Studios and Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lionsgate Studios -6.97% N/A -1.33% Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C beats Lionsgate Studios on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. It is also involved in the operation of the Formula 1 Paddock Club hospitality program; and provision of freight, logistical, and travel related services for the teams and other third parties, as well as the F2 and F3 race series. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

