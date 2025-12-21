Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases 65,588 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,588 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.4% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 65,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.26 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

